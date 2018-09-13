Oswego Children’s Theater To Hold Auditions
OSWEGO – The Oswego Children’s Theater will hold auditions for its holiday production, for children ages 3 to 21 on September 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Auditions will be held at the Mosher home at 151 E. Seneca St., Oswego.
Children who are not at reading age will be asked to recite a nursery rhyme.
There will be no need to prepare a vocal audition.
The production will be performed in early December.
Wayne and Kelly Mosher will direct.
There are roles available in the production for children and a few adults.
Oswego Children’s Theater productions are all inclusive, meaning no child will be turned away.
For more information call 342-5265 or email [email protected]