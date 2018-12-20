Oswego Children’s Theater to Host Auditions for Annual Teen Production

OSWEGO – The Oswego Children’s Theater will host auditions for its annual teen show on January 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and January 5 from 10 a.m. to noon – at the Mosher family residence located at 151 E. Seneca St., Oswego.

This production, will be directed by veteran director Lyndsie Lee Jones.

The show will chosen based on the number of actors who audition for the show and is limited to actors 13 years of age up to 18.

The production is slated to be performed at the the Micheal J. Harms Festival; held at Cayuga Community College in Auburn.

The festival is an annual event sponsored by CNY ARTS providing a rare opportunity for theater kids to display outstanding acting and technical achievement in front of their peers and professional theater practitioners.

The festival also features workshops held throughout the day where each participant is given the opportunity to work hands on in various theater areas.

The program has gained wide recognition as a theater experience of high educational value and fun.

This will be the eighth year that Oswego Children’s Theater has participated in this event.

For more information, call 315 342 5265 or [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...