Oswego Children’s Theater to Host Auditions for Teen Ensemble Show

OSWEGO – Oswego Children’s Theater will host auditions for its annual teen ensemble show on February 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Auditions will be held at the Mosher family home located at 151 E. Seneca St., Oswego

The auditions will be open to all area youth ages 13 -19.

Participants may bring a prepared monologue and will be expected to read from a script.

The show to be performed will be announced at a later date, based on the amount of participation in the auditions

Over the past 15 years Oswego Children’s Theater’s Teen Ensemble has presented many award winning productions; including “Juvie,” “Go Ask Alice,” “Winnie The Pooh,” “Crying Out,” “Stage Door,” “Our Town,” “A Thousand Cranes,” among many others.

The show will be performed locally in late spring with the possibility of additional performances at other venues.

For more information and possible alternative audition times, please call 315 342 5265 or e mail [email protected]

