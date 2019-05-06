Oswego Church to Hold Annual Book Sale May 16 to 19

OSWEGO – The annual book sale at Oswego’s Episcopal church — from May 16 to 19 — will offer thousands of used books and other media for sale to the general public.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 16 to 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Thousands of fiction and nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books will be featured along with CDs, puzzles and other hands-on media, with something for everyone.

An especially large selection of children’s literature will be on offer this year, thanks to an anonymous donation of hundreds of books for youngsters and adolescents.

The Church of the Resurrection is located at the corner of West Fifth and West Cayuga streets in Oswego, near Franklin Square, one block north of Bridge Street.

The book sale will be in the building’s Great Hall, which is accessible to people of all abilities.

For information about donating books, the book sale itself — or other events and opportunities for fellowship at the Church of the Resurrection — call the church office at 315-343-3501 (mornings Monday to Thursday) or email [email protected] or click on “Announcements” at http://www.resoswego.org.

