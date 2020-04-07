Oswego City Approved Plans On Hold During NY On PAUSE

By: Shea O’Malley

OSWEGO – The City of Oswego held a common council meeting yesterday, April 6.

The meeting was held via videoconference in response to a state and county-wide social distancing law due to the coronavirus.

All items on the agenda were passed. Specific items on the agenda include:

The Office of Community Development authorized the mayor to extend an annual renewal agreement with Step One Creative, for continued city of Oswego website maintenance. This is an extension of the current agreement, with a $500 monthly maintenance fee.

The City Engineering Office requested the Common Council to approve the revised bid submitted by PAC, Inc. for the general construction of the Oswego City Hall Building Envelope Improvements Project. The maintenance would include securing the Bell tower, a new roof, and much needed mason work on the outer structure. The project is part of the City Hall Preservation Restoration Project.

Police Chief Phillip D. Cady requested the mayor enter into a service agreement with Spillman Technologies to provide maintenance services to the City of Oswego’s participation in a new county wide Records Management System. The city will receive $22,000 annually for 10 years for continued maintenance.

Other items included on the agenda:

The Zoning and Planning Office received a request from Kathleen Beaudry to turn her residence at 69 East Mohawk St. into a Bed and Breakfast. The plan was approved contingent to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE order.

The Zoning and Planning Office received a request from Thomas Edward, owner of local properties located on Smith Beach Road for use of public property to install six-feet high fencing. The measure was approved contingent to Cuomo’s PAUSE order.

The Office of Economic Development received a request from the Oswego County YMCA for use of public space for the annual Reindeer Run, to be held Saturday, Dec. 5. The measure was approved contingent with Cuomo’s PAUSE plan being lifted.

The Office of Economic Development received a request for use of public space The Ritz Kids Crush Cancer 5K Run Walk to be held on Saturday, Dec. 24. The new event requires the same planning as the Veterans 5K run. The measure was approved contingent with Cuomo’s PAUSE plan being lifted.

Common Council meetings are the first and third Monday of every month, via video until further notice.

To watch the full meeting, the video is below.

