Oswego City Band Concert Planned for August 15th at Breitbeck Park

Oswego, NY – The Oswego City Band will present an exciting concert of Melodies and Marches on August 15th at Breitbeck Park at 7 pm.

The performance features marches by Sousa and Prokofiev’s March Op. 99. Trombone soloist Steve Chirello and trumpeter Redd Swindells will be featured on two Sammy Nestico’s jazz influenced compositions. Modern melodic works include Galante’s Journey to the Lion’s Castle and a beautiful lyrical expressions comprise of Ticheli’s Cajun Folk Songs, the musical styling’s of Sinatra in Concert, British master composer Gustav Holst’s First Suite in Eb, an enticing arrangement of Selections from Wicked.

The Oswego City Band will continue to present energetic marches and pop tunes programmed by former director and founder Weldon “Slim” Gross. Please join us on the lawn and enjoy the breathtaking sunset!

The concerts are sponsored by the City of Oswego, with additional funding provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund and Oswego County Musicians Union, Local 267-441.