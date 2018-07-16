Oswego City Band Concert Planned July 18 At Breitbeck Park

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego City Band will present “A Journey through Folk, Broadway and Movie Melodies” at Breitbeck Park on July 18 at 7:30 p.m..

The ensemble will perform a wide variety of styles appropriate for all ages and musical tastes.

A medley by great American songwriter Cole Porter will include the popular songs Anything Goes, Begin the Beguine, Night and Day, and Just One of Those Things and musical selections from Oliver!

Traditional American melodies Shenandoah and Amazing Grace arranged by Frank Ticheli will be highlighted, as well as Holst’s Moorside March and Vaughan William’s Folk Song Suite.

The blockbuster movie score Pirates of the Caribbean will engage Young and old listeners alike. And of course, no city band concert would be complete without a couple of energetic marches by John Phillip Sousa!

The concerts are sponsored by the city of Oswego, with additional funding provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund and Oswego County Musicians Union, Local 267-441.