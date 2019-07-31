Oswego City Band To Present “Musicals and Exuberance!” at Breitbeck Park

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego City Band will present a concert comprising of “Musicals, and Exuberance!” at Breitbeck Park on August 7 at 7 p.m.

Musical selections from the Tony Award winning musical The King and I and South Pacific by Richard Rodgers and Arlen and Harburg’s The Wizard of Oz featuring Over the Rainbow, We’re Off to See the Wizard, If I Only Had a Brain, and The Merry Old Land of Oz will delight the audience with memorable tunes.

Trombone soloist Steve Chirello will be featured on Sammy Nestico’s jazz influenced Reflective Moods. The concert will be interlaced with exciting and bombastic music including Holst’s iconic Mars from The Planets, Franz von Suppe’s operatic Poet and Peasant Overture, and marches by Sousa to energize the audience.

Please join us on the lawn and enjoy the breathtaking sunset!

The concerts are sponsored by the city of Oswego, with additional funding provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund and Oswego County Musicians Union, Local 267-441.