Oswego City Band To Present ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ on August 14

Oswego, NY – The Oswego City Band presents “Rhapsody in Blue” at Breitbeck Park on Wednesday, August 14th at 7:00 PM.

The performance will feature Robert Auler, internationally renowned pianist with performances on six continents. The New York Times commends Robert Auler’s playing for its “extraordinary rhythmic clarity and expression.” This local artist will be performing George Gershwin’s revolutionary composition Rhapsody in Blue. As a follow up the previous concert’s Wizard of Oz piece the concert band will be performing Selections from Wicked, Stephen Schartz’s take from the perspective of the witches of the Land of Oz. Modern melodic works performed will include Rossano Galante’s Journey to the Lion’s Castle and Bernstein’s rhythmically charged Slava! Beautiful lyrical expressions will be apparent in the musical stylings of Sinatra in Concert and an enticing arrangement of Sir Malcolm Arnold’s Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo.

Please join us on the lawn and enjoy the breathtaking sunset!

The concerts are sponsored by the City of Oswego, with additional funding provided by the Music Performance Trust Fund and Oswego County Musicians Union, Local 267-441.