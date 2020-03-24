Oswego City Creates Emergency Assistance Website

OSWEGO – In an announcement to the Oswego community today, Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego has created a website for the community to go to for emergency assistance information.

The website has the latest information on city operations, COVID-19 updates, financial assistance information, job applications, childcare information, local business resources and a list of local businesses that are still operational at this time.

Other updates Barlow gave are as follows:

City Hall hours: Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch), effective immediately.

He said the two current confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County are NOT in Oswego City.

He encouraged residents to continue social distancing and to stay at home, acting as if the city already has confirmed cases.

He is urging the SUNY Oswego college community to not have any mass gatherings as they return from Spring Break. He is signing an executive order to allow the Oswego Police Department to go in and address mass gathering situations.

COVID-19 testing is still being conducted in the city.

Non-essential businesses should be closed. The Oswego Police Department will enforce this mandate.

Small businesses with 25 employees or less may be eligible to receive a portion of a $250,000 no-interest loan (payments will not be due until at least September.) The application is available on the new emergency assistance website and the city website.

The city has developed a mailer detailing the city of Oswego local businesses still open.

The city has partnered with the YMCA and Little Lukes for emergency childcare opportunities. Childcare slots are still available.

Oswego Fire Department will be providing virtual training classes on how to protect yourself with protective gear. OFD will be distributing protective equipment to nursing facilities in the city.

Tax and fee payments are suspended for city bills. (30 days from the due date with no penalty.)

Avoid going to City Hall. All forms, permits and applications are now available online and can be mailed in.

Commercial loan payments for city businesses are suspended for 120 days,

100% city employees are working remotely.

Council, board and committee meetings will be live streamed.

City Hall assistance line: 315-343-4990 (for any City Hall related question).

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-343-3330

He urged residents to enroll in the city’s mass notification system.

To watch the mayor’s full announcement, view it here.

