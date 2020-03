OSWEGO – In an Alert Media message, the city of Oswego sent out the following message:

“To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, Oswego City Hall and city offices will be closed all day every Friday and will reopen at 1 p.m. on Mondays until further notice. Residents should use the city website to conduct as much city business as possible and avoid coming to City Hall. All forms, documents, applications, permits, etc. can be found on the city website.”

