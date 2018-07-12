Oswego City Police Department’s K9 Crixus Gets Donation Of Body Armor

OSWEGO – The Oswego City Police Department’s K9, Crixus, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Crixus’ vest is sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by SICDTC, Staten Island, NY.”

Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided more than 2,900 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.

New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, Mass. 02718.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “Crixus has proven to be a valuable asset to the city of Oswego and through this donation, we can help to provide him with the protection that he deserves. I am very pleased to accept this donation on behalf of the city of Oswego and I look forward to many more years of Crixus’ service to our community.”

Police Chief Tory DeCaire added, “Crixus, a six-year-old Dutch Shephard donated by the New York State Police. He is partnered with Oswego Police Officer James LaDue. The pair have been providing their valuable K9 Unit services to the Oswego Police Department and have been assisting other area law enforcement agencies in tracking and illegal drug detection since the department originally acquired Crixus in 2013. I am extremely happy to hear that we will be able to provide adequate protection to Crixus through this opportunity.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

