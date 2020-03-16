Oswego City School District Responds To Temporary Closure

The Oswego County Superintendents in cooperation with the Oswego County Legislature and the Oswego County Health Department have considered the pandemic of COVID-19 and the potential impact on schools.

By now, you are likely all aware of the County Legislature’s announcement of a State of Emergency in Oswego County. As per the order of the County, all nine county Superintendents of schools have agreed to close schools effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Students are scheduled to return on Tuesday, April 14th. This return date may be modified should positive cases surface during the time of closure. All extracurricular activities, including athletics are cancelled immediately, until further notice.

The district has developed and posted a comprehensive FAQ section on our district website homepage under a special red banner for COVID-19. This section will provide answers to a number of questions you may have at this time. We will update this section on a daily basis.

As we prepare for continuity of instruction for all of our students, we anticipate using tomorrow to solidify plans to meet the needs of our students and for the delivery of meals to certain students.

We will continue to communicate with you regularly throughout this challenging time. The Oswego City School District and community will get through this together. It is more important than ever that we support each other as we manage and navigate through this global crisis. Thank you for your continued support and please be safe.