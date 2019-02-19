Oswego Community Christian School Winter Festival, Open House Set

OSWEGO, NY – Plans are under way for a community family event, the Oswego Christian Community School’s Winter Festival and open house.

Scheduled for March 2 the Oswego Community Christian School’s Winter Festival and open louse will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Oswego Community Christian School, 400 E. Albany St., Oswego.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature sledding, indoor activities including face painting, crafts, indoor board games, food, hot chocolate bar and family fun.

The school’s sledding hill will be available for sledding, but community members should bring their own sleds.

Oswego Expeditions will also be present at the event.

Experience snowshoeing free of charge for youth ages 3-18.

Leanna’s Art Room CNY will be offering free face painting at the event as well.

According to the Principal, David Proietti, the excitement is building for this community event.

“We are looking forward to an afternoon of fun with a chance for community members to gather together. It’s great to see other businesses within our community joining with us to offer a variety of fun for everyone” said Proietti.

Established in 1979, the Oswego Community Christian School offers families a Christian Pre-K – 12 educational alternative that excels in teaching, training and the spiritual development of their children.

Using the latest technology for both the students and the teachers, the Oswego Community Christian School blends classic education with modern methodology in a caring, disciplined, Christian environment.

The student population of the school represents nearly twenty area churches and ministries and its hundreds of successful graduates are testimonials to the school’s commitment to the community and its high standards of education and character development.

For more information on The Oswego Community Christian School’s Winter Festival and open house, call 315-342-9322.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...