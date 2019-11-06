Oswego Council, Legislature Add New Faces; Benedetto  Wins Judge Race

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow coasted unopposed into his second term.

However, the Common Council will have a few new faces in 2020.

In Oswego’s First Ward, Susan McBrearty (DEM) beat back a challenge from Andrew Hall (REP).

The Second Ward was a race between Maureen Wills (DEM) and Shawn Burridge (REP). Burridge has a slight edge here.

Jonathan Ashline (DEM) was unsuccessful trying to unseat Kevin Hill (REP) in the Third Ward.

Diane Zeller (DEM) sought the Fourth Ward seat as former councilor Shawn Walker (REP) looked to regain the seat. Walker was successful in his comeback effort.

Matthew Fleming (DEM) was unsuccessful trying to unseat Ronald Tesoriero (REP) in the Sixth Ward.

John Gosek (REP) in the Fifth Ward and Robert Corradino in the Sevent Ward were unopposed.

Second Ward Councilor Linda DeMassi, and Fourth Ward Councilor Robert Wilmott didn’t seek re-election. Wilmott ran unopposed to fill the county seat vacated by Heatherer DelConte.

Thomas Benedetto (REP) topped Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman (IND) on the race for Family Court Judge.

Only three county legislature races were contested.

However, there will be more new faces in 2020. Six incumbents didn’t seek re-election.

County Legislator for Legislative District 1

Michael G. Yerdon (REP) – projected winner

James Macklen (CON)

County Legislator for Legislative District 2

Herbert G. Yerdon (REP) – projected winner

Carl E. Anson Jr. (CON)

County Legislator for Legislative District 17

Laurie Mangano Cornelius (REP) – projected winner

Timothy F Braun (DEM)

County Legislator for Legislative District 24

Marc Greco (REP) was unopposed in the race to fill Dan Farfaglia’s seat.

County Legislator for Legislative District 25

Ralph Edward Stacy Jr (REP) was unopposed in the race to fill Frank Castiglia’s seat.

(All results are unofficial)

