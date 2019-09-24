Oswego Council OKs Support For Pop Warner

OSWEGO – The Common Council scored a touchdown Monday night for the Oswego Pop Warner football program.

Pop Warner has been unable to play its home games in Oswego due to a new fee instituted by the Oswego City School District this year.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Common Council unanimously voted (6-0-1 with Councilor Ron Tesoriero excused) to authorize the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with the Oswego City School District to help fund Oswego Pop Warner and further authorize the City Chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds for same.

The city pledged up to $2,000 to fund Pop Warner for the remainder of this season as well as next season.

The mayor applauded Pop Warner’s decision to not raise its fees to cover the expense, because youth activities should be affordable to to youth, he said.

He said he didn’t feel comfortable that Oswego Pop Warner had to play its home games in places like Palermo and Mexico.

“Youth programs are community builders,” he said

In Other Action:

Among the other resolutions of the nights were approve use of public space for:

• Justin Naylor, owner of a single-family dwelling at 34 E. Fourth St., in order to enclose an existing porch

• Diane Zeller, in order to host a block party on October 6

• Buc Boosters in order to host the Buc Spirit 5K event on October 6

• at Breitbeck Park, Kaylee Filighera, representative of Alpha Epsilon Phi, in order to host AEPhestival on October 5.

