Oswego Council Sets 3 Public Hearings

OSWEGO – The public will get its chance to talk and talk and talk on February 25.

At its meeting Monday night, the Common Council set public hearings for three proposed new local laws.

The council authorized a public hearing on proposed Local Law No. 1 of the year 2019 for 7 p.m. on February 25.

The local law would amend Local Law No. 1 of the year 1995 – a local law providing for a partial exemption of water rents and of taxation of property of parties older than 65 years of age whose income is less than $25,000.

They also scheduled a public hearing for 7:05 p.m. on February 25 for proposed Local Law No. 2 of the year 2019.

It’s a local law amending Local Law No. 1 of the year 1997 – a local law known as the Alternative Veteran’s Exemption Law.

And, councilors set a public hearing for 7:10 p.m. on February 25 for proposed Local Law No. 3 of the year 2019.

The local law is known as the Cold War Veterans Property Tax Exemption Act.

All three hearings will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall.

