Oswego Council Tackles Light Agenda

OSWEGO – The Common Council sailed through a relatively light agenda on Monday night.

With Mayor Billy Barlow excused, Council President Rob Corradino presided over the proceedings.

The mayor will have plenty to do upon his return.

The council authorized the mayor to:

• Sign an agreement with Oswego Hospital for rate increases for various medical testing and physicals

• Sign amendment No. 2 with GHD Consulting Engineers to include professional engineering services for the third 25% of the Combined Sewer Separation – Phase 3

• Sign change orders Nos. 1, 2 and 3 with W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating for the State Route 104 Streetscapes Improvement Project

• Sign the proposal with National Grid to provide lighting to Fifth Avenue, south of West Utica Street

• Execute all documents necessary for the continuation of the one-percent Sales and Compensating Use Tax. This isn’t a new tax.

In other business:

The council approved Solid Waste Licenses for the year 2020.

They also approved the re-appointment of Matthew Brancato to the Board of Assessment Review for a five-year term.

The bid submitted by J & A Mechanical Contractors, Inc. for general construction for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation of Hydronic Systems Project was OK’d

And. a transfer of funds from within the Fire Department to cover a group of firefighters who want to waive their clothing allowance.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...