Oswego CountryMax Now Open

OSWEGO, N.Y. – CountryMax announces the opening of its new superstore located at 276 State Route 104, making the Oswego location the 16th store operated by the local, Western New York family-owned business.

The store showcases multiple custom-built, wood-themed interior elements reflecting local history, as well as climate-controlled small pet rooms, a ship aquarium room, and more than 2,000 square feet of premium, healthy foods for dogs, cats, and pets of all shapes and sizes.

In addition to the massive selection of healthy pet options, the new location boasts a large selection of barn and stable feed and supplies, as well as an expansive lawn and garden offering for all seasons. Additional features include “Fort Scrub House” self-serve dog wash, special events room with an indoor/outdoor stall, and a custom-built wood lodge filled with homesteading products, beer, wine, cider, and cheese making kits, housewares, gifts and novelty items.

Now in the its 34th year, CountryMax has grown by being known as the neighborhood store with that can compete with competition both big and small, with prices and selection consumers have come to demand as well as a customer service experience that goes above and beyond traditional expectations of today’s retail stores, such as their full carry-out service for purchases big and small.

“We take great pride in our team crafting a store that showcases our commitment to our customers’ experience at CountryMax. There’s a lot of hard work put in to provide a huge selection of healthy pet food options for pets and animals of all shapes and sizes, but we don’t stop at just putting products on the shelf,” said Brad Payne, director of sales. “From the store design elements, to the products on the shelf, to the way we treat our customers, we do our best to show the community that we’re putting them first in everything we do. Oswego is such a unique, vibrant place and really has a lot of very appealing aspects that come together to make it a perfect community for us to join and we’re so excited to finally be able to open our doors.”

A grand opening celebration is being planned for the weekend of July 21 and 22 as we celebrate our 34th anniversary chain-wide. Vendors will be on hand, along with experienced CountryMax team members to provide valuable product information, free samples, and demonstrations to benefit customers. Pets are welcome.

Details will be available at www.countrymax.com.

Oswego new store hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CountryMax, a local, family-owned retailer, carries a large selection of healthy pet foods and pet supplies, small animals, home, lawn and garden, wild bird, and stable supplies.

CountryMax, in business for more than 34 years, now operates 16 locations across New York State, including several in the Central New York area, in Baldwinsville, Cicero, DeWitt, and Cortland.

