Oswego County Account Clerk Charged

OSWEGO – Oswego Police said today (September 27), that Jamie L. Towle, an account clerk in the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office, was charged by Oswego Police with Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a class D felony and Falsifying Business Records, a Class E Felony.

Towle is alleged to have stolen in excess of $3,000 by receiving cash for property tax payments and then deleting the transactions after providing the taxpayers with receipts.

Towle has been suspended without pay pending termination in accordance with her union contract and Civil Service Law.

The arrest initially stems from an internal investigation by supervisory staff in the Treasurer’s Office with the assistance of Bonadio Group accountants and forensic experts.

Once discovered, everything was turned over to Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation is continuing.

No further details were available currently.

