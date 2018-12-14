Oswego County Adopts 2019 Spending Plan

OSWEGO – If you liked this year’s county budget, you’ll probably like 2019’s spending plan as well.

The county legislature approved the budget for next year at its meeting Thursday night.

The budget is $210,894,532 and includes a real property tax levy of $48,431,424.

That works out to a generic tax rate of $7.70 per thousand dollars of assessed value, which is unchanged from 2018.

The application of fund balance is $1.9 million as it was in 2018.

Members of the Minority, however, took exception to that, suggesting cuts in other ares could have greatly reduced the county’s reliance on fund balance.

“I think we’re going to be in trouble. 2019 is going to e the staret of it,” Minority Leader Frank Castiglia said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with the nuke plants. There are too many ifs (in the budget).”

You can’t keep using fund balance moemy to balance the budgets, he added.

“You wouldn’t keep taking money out of your bank account every month to balance your checkbook. But, we’re doing it here,” he said.

The amount used over the years has gone from 2.9 down to 1.9 this year, he said, adding, “you’re still taking money out of your fund balance.

“I greatly appreciate the work of all the department heads and their staffs in putting together their budget requests. This budget could not have come together without the diligent and detailed work of budget analyst Steve Loadwick,” County Administrator Phil Church said. “Also contributing important work to the project were Employee Benefits Administrator Robert Chetney, DSS Director of Financial Management Veronica Turner, and Chief Account Robin McMillen.”

