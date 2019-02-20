Oswego County Airport Receives State Funds

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today (February 20) announced that $1.5 million in infrastructure funding has been awarded to support safety enhancements, modernization of facilities, operational improvements and local business development at four airports in Central New York.

The funding is part of a $23.6 million investment in 31 airports statewide.

Some of that funding has landed at the Oswego County Airport.

$865,000 is earmarked to construct a new aircraft hangar at the Oswego County Airport.

Today’s investment in Central New York also includes:

$136,000 to upgrade an Automated Weather Observation Station and install a new security system at the Chase Field Airport in Cortland County

$338,000 to construct a new airfield equipment storage facility at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport

$211,000 for runway safety improvements at the Skaneateles Aerodrome Airport in Onondaga County.

These projects are funded through the Governor’s State Aviation Capital Grant Program initiative and complement the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, which provided $200 million to modernize airports across Upstate.

“New York’s airports represent the front door to our local communities and are critical to facilitating tourism and business development,” Governor Cuomo said. “A world class airport is crucial to regional economic growth, and by investing in the modernization of our local airports we are creating vibrant communities where people want to live, work and play.”

