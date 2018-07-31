Oswego County Airport To Host Open House

FULTON – Bring the kids to the Oswego County Airport on August 11 for Airport Day.

Enjoy family fun on the ground and in the air with a free open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility located at 40 Airport Drive, just off County Route 176 in Fulton.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to come out and experience all that the county airport has to offer,” said Oswego County Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt. “Residents may not realize that we’re here or what we bring to the community, so this is a way for them to check out the facility first-hand, learn more about various programs, and even take to the skies.”

The event features helicopter rides for $30 per person.

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles Flights program provides free 10- to 15-minute flights aboard a certified small aircraft for children ages 8 to 17.

The group’s local chapter #486 operates the program which is aimed at introducing youth to aviation and nurturing their interest.

It works with licensed pilots who volunteer their time, plane and fuel.

Other highlights of the event include a classic car show, Civil Air Patrol demonstrations, and information booths about drones, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Oswego County Sheriff, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Tailwinds Diner, located at the airport, will serve barbeque chicken dinners starting between 11 a.m. and noon.

Dinners are $10 and include salt potatoes, beans, and a roll.

It will also be open for regular menu service until 4 p.m. for the event.

The restaurant is open to the public seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., except Fridays when it is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For event details, call at 315-591-9130.

To learn more about the Oswego County Airport, visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/airport/index2.html.

For more family fun, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

