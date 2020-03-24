Oswego County Announces COVID-19 Video Updates

March 24, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
James Weatherup addresses the people of Oswego County. Image from Oswego County's Facebook Live video.

OSWEGO COUNTYLike yesterday’s video of County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup giving an update on COVID-19 in the county, Oswego County will present videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on the county’s YouTube COVID-19 YouTube playlist at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3O8QD0jp4vRKtgbbz3VW7NuEjm43OZdP.

Oswego County Today will also report on these updates and embed the YouTube video in our posts.

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

