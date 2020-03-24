Oswego County Announces COVID-19 Video Updates

OSWEGO COUNTY – Like yesterday’s video of County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup giving an update on COVID-19 in the county, Oswego County will present videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on the county’s YouTube COVID-19 YouTube playlist at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3O8QD0jp4vRKtgbbz3VW7NuEjm43OZdP.

Oswego County Today will also report on these updates and embed the YouTube video in our posts.

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

