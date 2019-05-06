Oswego County ATV Club Invites People with Special Needs to Enjoy Outdoor Fun

ALTMAR – The Oswego County ATV Club invites people with special needs to come out for a day of fun and fishing.

The free event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the group’s clubhouse located at 1941 Mexico Street in Altmar.

In the event of rain, festivities will be re-scheduled for Sunday, June 30.

Participants will take a short trail ride from the clubhouse to Black Pond where they can join a fishing clinic sponsored by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Life jackets will be provided.

A fishing license is not required as the event coincides with one of the NYSDEC’s annual “free fishing days.”

“This is the first time our club has put together this kind of event and we’ve had a tremendous response,” said organizer Becky Hilton, membership chair for the Oswego County ATV Club.

“People have been eager to sign up for the fun and everyone, from local business sponsors to our volunteer club members, has rallied to help and support it.”

She added, “The event is designed for people with special needs to come out and enjoy a trail ride and fishing, all with a focus on personal safety. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control, EMTs will be at hand at the clubhouse and at the pond, and our volunteers have been vetted. We want everyone to be able to relax and have a safe and fun day.”

ATV drivers will travel between the pond and the clubhouse throughout the day to ensure that everyone has a chance to join in the fishing clinic.

For those who cannot ride on an ATV, another entry to the trail will be open for vehicles to transport participants to the pond for fishing.

Back at the clubhouse, everyone will have a chance to meet modified racecar drivers “Lightning” Larry Wight, reigning champion of NAPA Super DIRT Week, and “The Franklin Flyer” Billy Decker.

The local dirt track racing legends will bring their cars and be available all day for pictures and autographs.

Food such as hot dogs or ham and cheese sandwiches, chips, juice and soda will also be available throughout the event at no cost.

Additional sponsors for the event include Hofmann Sausage Company; Wise Foods, Inc.; Richland Hotel Bar and Grill; Bucks Family Restaurant; Ponderosa Steakhouse; Circle K Convenience Store; and Pineville Sporting Supply.

The Oswego County ATV Club maintains 110 miles of trails which are open from the end of April to Sept. 30.

It is one of the largest clubs in the area with approximately 3,500 members.

Annual memberships are available at $30 for a single and $40 for a family.

Day passes are also available for $10.

For more information about the event or to sign up to attend, please e-mail [email protected]

For other great events, call the Oswego County Promotion and Tourism Office at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386) or go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...