Oswego County Child Advocacy Center Observes National Child Abuse Prevention Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – This month and throughout the year, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Oswego County a better place for children and families.

By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and thriving children, youth, and families in our communities.

In the midst of these unsettling times, the amazing folks at the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County continue to go above and beyond to help provide valuable services to our community.

“In response to the current pandemic health crisis, we have had to make some adjustments in how our services are being delivered however, critical services are still being offered while adhering to our policies that are in place to protect our staff and team as well as the children and families that we serve. Although it’s not exactly business as usual, the staff at the CAC have developed some creative ways to stay in touch and to keep delivering valuable services to our community’s children and families,” said Tory DeCaire, executive director for the Child Advocacy Center.

“As we all try to deal with the impact of social distancing, please keep in mind that many children in our community are without the typical interaction with school faculty or staff, caring professionals, or supportive family and friends. During this time, it may be difficult for our community’s children to get the help and services they so desperately need,” DeCaire said. “It is vitally important that we continue our support to these children and families now, and as this crisis passes, but we can’t do it alone, we need your help! Throughout Child Abuse Prevention month, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County will offer a variety of virtual events, fundraisers and information. Please visit our website; oswegocac.org or visit our social media platforms to learn more and to stay informed.”

The Oswego community joined the CAC and friends on Friday, April 3 for “Wear Blue Day 2020” in support of Child Abuse Prevention month. Local leaders joined in to show their support as well.

“With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, I wanted to show my support by not only wearing blue, but by turning the lights on City Hall and the Oswego Falls blue as well. I stand with our community as we work together to help make prevention possible,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

“I joined our city employees in wearing blue in support of the Child Advocacy Center’s “#Blue4KidsDay” initiative recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. We stand in solidarity with those who work to promote the safety of our children and we thank the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County for the work they do for our community,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization that offers a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC also provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...