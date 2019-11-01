Oswego County DSS Closing Due to Power Outage

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Department of Social Services building, 100 Spring St., Mexico, will be closed today, Friday, Nov. 1, due to a power outage.
All other county buildings and facilities are open and running on a normal schedule.
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Department of Social Services building, 100 Spring St., Mexico, will be closed today, Friday, Nov. 1, due to a power outage.
All other county buildings and facilities are open and running on a normal schedule.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2019. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment