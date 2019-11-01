Oswego County DSS Closing Due to Power Outage

November 1, 2019 Steve Yablonski

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Department of Social Services building, 100 Spring St., Mexico, will be closed today, Friday, Nov. 1, due to a power outage.

All other county buildings and facilities are open and running on a normal schedule.

