Oswego County DSS Running Essential Operations

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services continues to run essential operations. Appointments for assistance programs such as cash assistance, HEAP, SNAP and Medicaid are being handled over the phone.

Please be advised that staff are working remotely, so calls from DSS for your application or recertification appointments may come from a blocked number as staff are using cell phones to reach out to the public. If you are expecting a call from DSS, please stay by the phone number you gave us, so you do not miss our call.

If you need to reach out to a staff person for any DSS program information or for updates regarding the status of our operations, please call 315-963-5000. You may also visit our website for DSS contact information at www.oswegocounty.com/dss.

The following email addresses will connect you to our assistance programs teams:

The Career Centers in Mexico and Fulton are closed until further notice.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...