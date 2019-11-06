Oswego County Election Unofficial Results Released

OSWEGO COUNTY – The ballots for the 2019 General Election have been counted throughout Oswego County, and the unofficial results have been released. Absentee ballots still have yet to be taken into consideration.

Fulton Mayor:

Deana Michaels won with 1,331 votes out of 2,458 ballots. Dan Farfaglia (D, WOR, I) earned 763 votes; Ethan Parkhurst (I, People’s Voice) earned 215 votes; and David Webber (I) earned 116 votes.

Fulton City Common Council:

1st Ward: Incumbent Tom Kenyon (C) ran uncontested. He earned 307 votes out of 466 ballots.

2nd Ward: Douglas Chapman (R) beat Incumbent David Ritchie (C) and Ernesto Garcia (D) with 91 votes out of 268 ballots.

3rd Ward: Incumbent Donald Patrick, Jr. (D, C) ran uncontested. He earned 531 votes out of 634 ballots.

4th Ward: John Kenyon (C) beat Incumbent Samuel Vono (R) with 210 out of 399 ballots.

5th Ward: Audrey Avery (R, C) beat Incumbent Dennis Merlino (D) with 224 votes out of 417 ballots.

6th Ward: Incumbent Lawrence Macner (D, R, C) ran uncontested. He earned 229 votes out of 274 ballots.

Oswego Mayor:

Billy Barlow (R, C, I) ran uncontested. He earned 2,516 votes out of 3,020 ballots.

Oswego City Common Council:

1st Ward: Incumbent Susan McBrearty (D, WOR, OTH) beat Andrew J. Hall (R) with 255 votes out of 369 ballots.

2nd Ward: Shawn Burridge (R, C, I) beat Maureen A. Wills (D, WOR, OTH) with 265 votes out of 429 ballots.

3rd Ward: Incumbent Kevin Hill (R, C, I) beat Jonathan Ashline (D, WOR) with 171 votes out of 278 ballots.

4th Ward: Shawn P. Walker (R,C, I) beat Diane Zeller (D, WOR) with 312 votes out of 538 ballots.

5th Ward: Incumbent John B. Gosek (R) ran uncontested. He earned 306 votes out of 418 ballots.

6th Ward: Incumbent Ronald Tesoriero (R, C, I) beat Matthew Fleming (D, WOR) with 219 votes out of 381 ballots.

7th Ward: Incumbent Robert Corradino (R, C, I) ran uncontested. He earned 502 votes out of 607 ballots.

* These ballots do not include any absentee ballots, and so the results are subject to change.

To see the results of every Oswego County seat, click here.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...