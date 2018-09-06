Oswego County FCU Becomes Corporate Sponsor of Fulton Block Builders

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s Business Development Specialist Danielle Hayden and Fulton Branch Manager Rachael Ives are shown here after presenting Linda Eagan with a check for $1,000.00 for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) project.

“Oswego County Federal Credit Union is proud to be a Corporate Sponsor of this new initiative and thank all those involved for their continued enthusiasm and hard work!” Hayden said.

Bringing homeowners together in one block builds community and generates confidence.

“Many people have been asking how they can get involved. Residents of the city are encouraged to start organizing their blocks as pre-applications will be accepted from January through March 2019. Home owners are asked to go the FBB website for help. There they will find sample letters, tips, frequently asked questions, and detailed information about how the program works,” Eagan said.

“Fulton Block Builders is a program that generates neighborhood pride and helps homeowners and property owners recover part of the cost of their exterior property investment. At Oswego County FCU, the credit union motto of ‘People Helping People’ is not some fancy slogan, it’s something we believe in and practice every day! Supporting the Block Builder movement is a perfect partnership for us,” said Ives.

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services delivered in a professional, courteous and timely manner.

OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of approximately 11,000 members from throughout Oswego County.

If you live, work, worship, or attend school in Oswego County, you are eligible to join the Oswego County FCU’s family.

