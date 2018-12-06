Oswego County FCU, Exelon Launches 4th Annual ‘Gloves With Love’

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), announced the fourth annual “Gloves with Love” campaign to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for needy kids in Oswego County, said Bill Carhart, CEO.

OCFCU has again partnered with Exelon Generation at Nine Mile Point to launch the “Gloves with Love” program from December 7, 2018 through January 4, 2019. Collection baskets will be placed at each OCFCU branch as well as numerous locations at Nine Mile Point. Slightly used or new adult hats and winter scarves will also be collected. On Saturday January 5th, 2019, employees from the OCFCU and Nine Mile Point will place the collected items on trees, fences and lampposts in various parks throughout Oswego County.

“We wanted to come up an easy way for people to help make sure the kids of Oswego County will stay warm.” said Mary Greeney, OCFCU vice president, member services. “Because of the overwhelming generosity of our members as well as the employees of Nine Mile Point, lasts year’s campaign was a tremendous success. In fact, it was so successful that we ran out of trees and lamp posts to place the items on! One thing that there is never a shortage of is need, so we decided we had to get creative. We were able to donate items to Oswego County Opportunities and well as distribute a quantity of the gloves, hats, scarves and mittens that we collected to school crossing guards in our communities. These people see first-hand every day which kids are not dressed for the weather and they can distribute the items to the kids whenever they see a child in need.” Greeney can be reached at 315-343–7822 for more information. “

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves over 12,000 members throughout the county and has branches located at 90 East Bridge Street Oswego, 300 West 1st Street Oswego, 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton, and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Rt.3), Mexico. For further information visit www.oswegofcu.org.

