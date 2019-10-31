Oswego County FCU Sponsors Grand Prize At ‘SAFE Trunk or Treating Night’

October 31, 2019 ChirelloMarketing
OCFCU employees participating in the event were front, from left: Marissa Torres-Dashner, Amanda Mulcahey and Mary Greeney. Back row, from left: Ashley Koskowski, Alisa Morgan and Amy K. Sweeney.

OSWEGO – Oswego County Federal Credit Union sponsored the grand prize for the best decorated trunk at the recent SAFE Trunk or Treating Night at Lighthouse Lanes/

The event was hosted by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Hundreds of children collected candy from trunks of vehicles and enjoyed crafts and snacks.

The Apartments on 5th trunk won the $100 OCFCU VISA gift card.

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County.

OCFCU serves moree than 12,000 members throughout the county.

For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org.

About ChirelloMarketing 621 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*