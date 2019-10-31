Oswego County FCU Sponsors Grand Prize At ‘SAFE Trunk or Treating Night’

OSWEGO – Oswego County Federal Credit Union sponsored the grand prize for the best decorated trunk at the recent SAFE Trunk or Treating Night at Lighthouse Lanes/

The event was hosted by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Hundreds of children collected candy from trunks of vehicles and enjoyed crafts and snacks.

The Apartments on 5th trunk won the $100 OCFCU VISA gift card.

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County.

OCFCU serves moree than 12,000 members throughout the county.

For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...