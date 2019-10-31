Oswego County Federal Credit Union Supports Giving Thanks

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed Oswego County Federal Credit Union as a Silver Level sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” fundraiser.

The event will be held November 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego.

Proceeds from “Giving Thanks”, presented by Exelon, will be used in support of OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative.

“We value the ideal that people are strong and capable and have a right to, and deserve, a better life. We strive to empower the people we serve to make that value a reality and improve the quality of life in our communities,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier.

“It is with great pleasure the Oswego County Federal Credit Union supports such a tremendous event to benefit Oswego County Opportunities,” said OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart.”

Tickets to OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration are $35 per person in advance, $40 at the door and include food, refreshments and wine and beer tastings.

For information and tickets visit www.oco.org or contact Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.

