Oswego County Health Department Coordinates COVID-19 Response

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department recently met with several county department heads and elected officials to coordinate public safety and education efforts in the wake of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, that is currently commanding the world’s attention.

“ As the lead agency in the local prevention and control of COVID-19, the Oswego County Health Department is working closely with New York State Department of Health, local response agencies, health care providers, schools and other key partners to monitor the disease activities and set up our preventative measures,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We ask our community members to be ready before the disease comes.”

Oswego County Administrator Phil Church moderated the meeting. He said, “Oswego County is going to be proactive and not wait for a positive case here before taking actions to protect its communities and workforce. Our focus is on keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

The Oswego County Health Department has emergency plans in place in preparation for COVID-19. Staff members have been educating the public about personal protective measures to follow, including proper handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

Other county departments are working in coordination with the health department to protect the county’s workforce and residents.

John Bucher, director of the Oswego County Facilities and Technology Department, provided an update about the stringent cleaning practices his staff has been trained in and said that they have ordered gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes in bulk to ensure that they have the supplies they need. Greg Powlin, manager of information and technology within the department, added that it would provide IT support in various situations as needed.

Oswego County Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Renee Fox informed the group that their department will coordinate with its state counterpart to monitor personal protection equipment, such as gloves and masks, to get accurate usage counts which may help fill any gaps for other departments.

Terry Bennett, emergency services program coordinator for the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, reminded the group that the county’s Local Human Needs Committee could be called up to assist in the event that the Oswego County Legislature Chairman declares a state of emergency.

Oswego County E-911 Director Kevin Pooley reported that 911 call-takers have begun asking additional questions of a caller to better prepare first responders for incidents involving a person with respiratory illness.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. It is a new strain of coronavirus that was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China in late 2019. It can cause mild to severe illness, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. It is believed that approximately 40 to 70% of those infected with this virus will have mild symptoms that will clear up on their own. There is no vaccine for COVID-19, so the goal for public health officials, community leaders and residents is to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of cases.

The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving. Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information and take these simple steps to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses.

– Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Get a flu shot.

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

– Call your health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or mild shortness of breath.

– Do not go to urgent care or emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

For more information, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the go County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

