Oswego County Health Department Encourages Residents To Call COVID-19 Hotline

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department encourages residents to call the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 with any questions they may have about the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotline was established to help meet the increased need for answers to public questions and concerns. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, people will be able to speak with a public health professional or another county staff member. During those same hours, health care providers can continue to call the county health department’s Preventative Division at 315-349-3547.

All callers to the hotline after hours will hear a pre-recorded outgoing message with tips for reducing their risk of exposure to the virus. This will be followed by a list of menu options for health care workers, media contacts and the public.

People can also visit the health department’s website at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for detailed information and updates about COVID-19.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup declared a state of emergency on Sunday, March 15 as a precautionary measure to slow or reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. He said county government is working with community partners to prepare for the likelihood that the virus will come to Oswego County and urged people to use credible sources of information.

“It’s important to go to trusted sources, such as the Oswego County Health Department, New York State Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control for information,” Weatherup said. “There are inaccurate coronavirus tips circulating on social media and through email. These types of false tips contain dangerous misinformation for people.”

The coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving. At this time there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Oswego County.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging all New Yorkers to stay at home as much as possible and practicing “social distancing” to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. This includes:

Keeping six feet from other people in public spaces.

Avoiding large gatherings or events.

Avoiding unnecessary appointments.

Canceling unnecessary travel plans.

Health officials advise people to take these simple steps to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses:

– Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Get a flu shot.

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

– Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

– Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

