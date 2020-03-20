Oswego County Health Department Monitors 42 People For COVID-19, No Confirmed Cases In County Yet

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is monitoring 42 people for possible exposure to COVID-19, Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reported March 19 at 5:40 p.m.

Sixty Oswego County residents have been tested for COVID-19. At this time there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Oswego County.

The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving and more residents are being tested as testing capacity increases.

The County Health Department encourages residents to call the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 with questions they may have about the coronavirus outbreak. Between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, people will be able to speak with a public health professional or another county staff member.

Callers to the hotline after hours will hear a pre-recorded message with tips for reducing their risk of exposure to the virus. This is followed by a list of menu options for health care workers, media contacts and the public.

People can also visit the health department’s website at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for detailed information and updates about COVID-19.

