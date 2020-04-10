Oswego County Health Reminds Residents Of COVID-19 Hotline

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents to call the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 with any questions they may have about the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, so people can call in on the weekends if they have questions.

The COVID-19 hotline has received more than 2,000 calls since it launched in March.

“We established the hotline to help meet the increased need for information about the coronavirus,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “People who have questions about COVID-19 testing, isolation and quarantines, or possible exposure can get answers seven days a week.”

Callers to the hotline after hours will hear a pre-recorded outgoing message with tips for reducing their risk of exposure to the virus. This will be followed by a list of menu options for both health care providers and the public, including one for those who have questions about getting tested and another for those who wish to be connected to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline which is open 24/7.

Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations. People can also go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.

Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.

In addition to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline, people can also call the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 with questions. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

