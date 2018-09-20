Oswego County Historians Announce Photo Contest Winners

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Municipal Historians recently awarded the winners of its 2018 photo contest.

Twenty people submitted 85 photos to the contest.

Finalists were displayed at the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek where the public was invited to vote for their favorite picture in nine separate categories.

The winners are Dawn Bristol (Monuments, second and third place; Patriotic, second place); Rennae Christman (Historic Ruins/Relics, second and third place); Ray Grela (Architecture, first place); Sophia Griffiths (Agriculture, second place; Kirsten Jackson (Agriculture, first place; Historic Ruins/Relics, third place); Mary Magistro (Monuments, first place; Wildlife third place); Jerry Maher (Architecture, third place; Recreation first place; Scenic, second place; Wildlife second place); Debra Meetze (Patriotic, third place); Albert Rounds (Architecture, second place; Patriotic, first place; Best in Show, second place); Kathy Saltamachia (Wildlife, first place); Duane St. Onge (Recreation, second and third place); Heather Stevens (Agriculture, third place; Scenic, second place) and Sandra Swiech (Historic Ruins/Relics, first place; Scenic, first place; Best in show, first and second place).

The winners will be honored at a reception at Casey’s Cottage in Mexico at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21.

Their photos will be used by the municipal historians and local historical societies in their promotions and publications.

The images may also appear in various Oswego County advertisements and publications which are distributed at trade shows and to individuals throughout the Northeast, greater U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Oswego County’s rich history and natural resources, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

