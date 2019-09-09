Oswego County Historical Society to Host Walking Tour of Montcalm Park Historic District

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Historical Society will host a history walking tour of the Montcalm Park Historic District in Oswego on September 15 at 1:30 p.m.

The walking tour will be part of the yearly lecture series program.

The Montcalm Park Historic District is the neighborhood that borders the Franklin Square Historic District in Oswego.

The historic district surrounds the park and continues to Lake Street.

The tour will cover approximately four street blocks. It will begin at the northwest corner of West Seneca and Sixth streets.

The event is free and open to the public.

Comfortable shoes are recommended.

Justin White, board trustee of the historical society and Oswego County Historian, will be the guide of the tour.

The extraordinary historical background of this section of the city will be detailed, along with interesting anecdotal stories.

The remarkable military past and the many legendary historical figures that made a lasting impact will be highlights of the presentation.

The significant architectural styles of the residential homes and the architects that designed the structures will also be mentioned.

“The Montcalm Park Historic District is a very unique part of the city’s rich history, as it has an interesting storied past going back more than 250 years,” said White. “The park location was a fortification that was attacked during the French and Indian War in 1756 and there was still evidence nearly a hundred years later. This part of our city has a remarkable lineage of how it was used, leading up to the official dedication of this public park in 1913.”

The Heritage Foundation of Oswego County was proudly able to have the neighborhood properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

It is one of seven historic districts designated in Oswego County, all successfully established under the leadership of the Heritage Foundation.

The Oswego County Historical Society is a non-profit organization founded in1896 and dedicated to the preservation, promotion and interpretation of the historical resources of the county.

The society owns and operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego, a landmark individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum is open for tours Thursday through Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other days by appointment.

For more information visit the website at www. rbhhousemuseum.org or contact the museum during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...