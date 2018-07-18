Oswego County Honors Winning Photo Entries

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Promotion and Tourism Office recently hosted a reception to honor the winners of the Oswego County Visitors Guide Photo Contest.

Recipients and guests mingled over light refreshments while they viewed a display of their winning photographs.

Certificates and prizes were presented by Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20, chairman of the County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee; and Janet Clerkin, tourism and public information coordinator for the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

First-place winners are: Jerry Maher (Animals and Agriculture, Fishing and Hunting, and Scenic); Mary Magistro (Festivals and Events); Dawn Bristol (History); Rennae Christman (Lodgings and Restaurants); and Naneen Drosse (Outdoor Activities).

Second-place winners are: Duane St. Onge (Animals and Agriculture, Festivals and Events, and History), Thom Benedetto (Fishing and Hunting and Outdoor Activities), and Adrianna Guidetti (Scenic).

Prizes were generously donated by K&G Lodge and Sportfishing Charters, and Oswego Expeditions, both in Oswego; Tailwater Lodge in Altmar; and Douglaston Salmon Run in Pulaski.

The winning photographs will be featured in the new Visitors’ Guide due out later this year.

To view the winning entries of the photo contest, go to Oswego County Tourism’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/visitoswegocounty/photos/?tab=album&album_id=10156113170894064.

For more visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

