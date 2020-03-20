Oswego County HR Department Moves To Appointments For Services

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Human Resources Department is exercising preventative measures in the interest of preventing the spread of the coronavirus and protecting the health and well-being of the public.

Until further notice, people are asked to call and request an appointment for in-person services.

Retiree health benefit payments must be sent through the mail to their address at: 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

For those who wish to submit an exam or recruitment application, they may do so through the U.S. Postal Service or via email to [email protected] The date an item is postmarked will be accepted as the date received by the HR department.

To reach the Oswego County Human Resources Department call 315-349-8209 and leave a message or email [email protected] Calls will be forwarded to the appropriate staff member and returned as soon as possible.

Please check our website at www.oswegocounty.com/humanresources periodically for updated information.

