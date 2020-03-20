Oswego County HR Department Moves To Appointments For Services

OSWEGO COUNTYThe Oswego County Human Resources Department is exercising preventative measures in the interest of preventing the spread of the coronavirus and protecting the health and well-being of the public.

Until further notice, people are asked to call and request an appointment for in-person services.

Retiree health benefit payments must be sent through the mail to their address at: 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.  

For those who wish to submit an exam or recruitment application, they may do so through the U.S. Postal Service or via email to [email protected] The date an item is postmarked will be accepted as the date received by the HR department.

To reach the Oswego County Human Resources Department call 315-349-8209 and leave a message or email [email protected] Calls will be forwarded to the appropriate staff member and returned as soon as possible. 

Please check our website at www.oswegocounty.com/humanresources periodically for updated information.

