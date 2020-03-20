Oswego County Humane Society Changes Procedures, Limits Non-Urgent Services

OSWEGO – The health and well-being of the animals in our care, our staff, and the community we serve continue to be our top priorities. In this spirit and in response to the most recent recommendations from our government leaders about slowing the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and minimizing the risks to the most vulnerable among us, we want to notify the public of changes in our procedures and services.

We are keeping our normal office hours at this time. If this should change, we will announce on our website and on social media. Walk-in visitors, however, are not permitted. If you have an appointment for clinic services, to pick up an adopted pet, or to pick up supplies from the Pet Food Pantry, please call ahead to notify us of your arrival and we will meet you at the curb. There are signs posted on our front door explaining these new procedures.

ADOPTIONS

We will continue adoptions by appointment only. Many pets in our care still need homes, and we are committed to ensuring they have that opportunity. All available animals are viewable online at www.oswegohumane.org. Please call ahead at 315-207-1070 to make arrangements to meet the pet you are interested in. For adoption appointments we will follow the rules of social distancing.

PET FOOD PANTRY

Our Pet Food Pantry remains open to all residents of the county. If you are experiencing hardship due to loss of income, contact our office and we can provide assistance. Call us at 315-207-1070 to make arrangements. We also ask you to reach out to neighbors, friends and family to assess their needs. OCHS cannot provide transportation of goods, but we will meet you at the curb for your pick-up. Donations to the Pet Food Pantry are especially welcome at this time. Please call ahead to make arrangements with our office staff.

SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC

Previously scheduled appointments for clinics for the rest of March will take place. Staff will check-in cats in their carriers at the curb and will return them to the owner when they are released. No clinics will be scheduled for April and until further notice.

EVENTS

The Fur Ball, scheduled to take place on April 25, 2020, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the near future. We will, however, proceed with the Fur Ball Photo Contest online. It will go live next week, which will be a welcoming distraction at this time of distancing.

We will make decisions about other scheduled events as we know more.

Please be assured that we will not, under any circumstance, leave an animal in harm’s way. As OCHS continues to meet the needs of the animals in our community, the continued support of our donors is essential to saving lives. This global pandemic will have an impact on all of us, but we can only provide this essential care to those most vulnerable, regardless of the environment around us, with the support of the community.

We are so grateful to do the work we do alongside all the animals in Oswego County. You can donate on our website at www.oswegohumane.org, by mailing a check to our office at 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, New York 13126.

From the bottom of our hearts, and on behalf of all the animal lovers, thank you.

