Oswego County in Search of 2020 Veteran of the Year

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans Service Agency is now accepting nominations for Veteran of the Year.

Nominees may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard, and must live in Oswego County. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 29.

Jamie Hamlin, director of the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, said this will be the second year that the Oswego County Legislature recognizes a veteran of the year. Candidates should have demonstrated exemplary military service, community service, and/or support for veterans in the community.

“Last year’s program was extremely successful,” said Hamlin. “Ronald Greenleaf, mayor of Hannibal and a Vietnam veteran, was named Oswego County’s first Veteran of the Year. He was recognized for his honorable service in our nation’s military, his devotion to our country and his contributions as an honored community member.”

Hamlin said veterans must have a copy of their DD214 showing discharge from active duty of the Armed Forces. If the DD214 form is not available, the Veterans Service Agency can request one on the veteran’s behalf.

The nomination form is available from the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency in the Oswego County Branch Office Building at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, or downloaded from the agency’s website at www.oswegocounty.com.

