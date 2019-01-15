Oswego County in Search of Veteran of the Year

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans Service Agency is seeking nominations for the first Oswego County Veteran of the Year Award.

The Veteran of the Year will be recognized at the county’s first Military Appreciation Day on July 13 at Fort Ontario State Historic Site in Oswego.

“So many veterans in our community, after their time in military uniform, continue to quietly serve the interest and benefit of the public in various ways,” said Legislator Bradley Trudell, District 7, chairman of the Oswego County Veterans Service Advisory Committee. “They’re often humble and don’t seek recognition themselves. The veteran of the year initiative is a call to acknowledge that humility and unselfish example.”

The committee invites people to nominate veterans who have demonstrated exemplary military service, community service, and/or support for veterans in the community.

Anyone may make a nomination.

“Oswego County couldn’t be more proud of its veterans,” said Jamie Hamlin, director of the County Veterans Service Agency. “We take great pride knowing there are many veterans in our county who are key contributors to our community. Implementing the first ever Oswego County Veteran of the Year Award is a way for us to recognize all of the nominees and to select a county-wide veteran of the year. We look forward to receiving your applications and appreciate all that you do for the community! “

Nominees may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard, and must live in Oswego County.

Applications will be accepted until May 30.

The application form is available at the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY, 13069 and may be downloaded at www.oswegocounty.com.

Applications should include a biography of the nominated veteran; a DD-214 discharge paper if available; military awards and decorations; membership in veterans’ organizations, community or civic organizations; special recognitions, newspaper and media articles, letters of recommendation, and any other information the applicant would like to be considered.

All nominees will be invited to attend the recognition ceremony at the Military Appreciation Day event July 13 at Fort Ontario State Historic Site in Oswego.

For more information, contact the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency weekdays at 315-591-9100, or e-mail [email protected]

