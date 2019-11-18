Oswego County Joins Statewide STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Crackdown

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special statewide law enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The campaign runs from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

“This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends,” said Lighthall. “It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes.”

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

New York State Police, the Oswego County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force.

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving weekend crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign will also target the holiday season in December.

“As we spend Thanksgiving with friends and family giving praise and thanks for our good fortune and blessings, law enforcement officers across the state will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives,” Lighthall said.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol- and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers.

Highly visible and publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by having a ‘Sober Plan.’

Download the STOP-DWI mobile app “Have a Plan” at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you will always be able to find a safe ride home.

Lighthall added, “Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning. We want to ensure that everyone enjoys a safe and happy Thanksgiving weekend!”

For more information about the STOP-DWI program, call 315-349-3210.

