Oswego County Legislator Receives Honors for Completing County Government Institute

Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro was honored this week by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) for graduating from the association’s County Government Institute.

The educational program is offered to county leaders in partnership with Cornell University.

Graduates earn a certification that demonstrates their dedication to good government and to upholding CGI’s high standards of county leadership, accountability and integrity

“CGI is the blueprint for county elected officials. The information is presented in a way that regardless of your county’s size or regional issues, you will have a better understanding of the ‘why’ and ‘how’ behind budgets, reforms and mandates, said Chesbro. “The Institute provides an unparalleled opportunity to share ideas with other elected officials facing the same issue. Educating yourself is worthwhile and communicating with your peers is priceless.”

Chesbro was one of four county officials from across the state to be recognized at the ceremony held on Tuesday, January 28, at the NYSAC Legislative Conference in Albany.

Legislator Chesbro has represented the 10th District on the Oswego County board for the towns of Volney and Schroeppel for the past two years.

In December, Chesbro retired from the NYS County Fair after 22 years, including 15 years of serving as the Agriculture Manager.

She previously taught middle school science at Cato-Meridian School, and continues to help run her family beef and hay farm with her husband.

During the past two years, Chesbro has served on Oswego County’s Health Committee, Public Safety Committee and as Co-Chair of the Economic, Planning and Tourism Committee.

She is also on the CNY Regional Market Advisory Board representing the county.

“The County Government Institute’s comprehensive curriculum prepares county officials with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the intense demands of local government today,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario.

Instructors include NYSAC staff, county leaders, and Cornell faculty members who are experts in local government structure and issues.

The curriculum includes extensive course work on government ethics, building consensus in a political environment, principles of county budget and finance, and public sector labor/management relations.

“The CGI program prepares rising and experienced county leaders for the challenges counties face, and equips them to engage in informed, constructive, and civil dialogue,” said NYSAC President, John F Marren.

Courses are offered at all NYSAC conferences, and regionally throughout the year, to enable county leaders to stay up-to-date on timely issues and opportunities in local government.

For more information about the County Government Institute, visit www.nysac.org/cgi.

