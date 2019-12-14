Oswego County Legislature Cuts Property Tax Rate

OSWEGO – Oswego County legislators adopted a 2020 budget Thursday night, Dec. 12, that lowers the generic tax rate to $7.69 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The 2019 rate was $7.70.

“We’ve stabilized taxes now for five straight years, and provided a decrease in 2020,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, Central Square. “The actual tax rate in each municipality will differ depending on the state’s equalization rate for that municipality and the municipality’s direct costs of workers’ compensation and community college.”

Legislature Chairman Weatherup said the 2020 budget of $217,835,827 in appropriations includes a real property tax levy of $45,485,655 and a full value of the County of $5,915,323,359, which produces a generic tax rate of $7.69 per thousand dollars of assessed value.

“With this budget, the County has achieved its goal of eliminating dependence on the use of unappropriated fund balance to stabilize the tax rate, making it the first budget in 15 years to be balanced strictly between expenditures and revenues,” said Oswego County Administrator Philip Church. “In 2020, the fund balance can be appropriately used by the Legislature for multi-year planning of our capital reserves, capital projects and to cover any large unanticipated expenses that arise.”

“This is a goal we have been working on for quite some time, and one that all of our team can take pride in,” said Chairman Weatherup. “The 2020 budget for Oswego County provides funding at responsible levels for the services mandated by law and those valued by our residents, including snow removal, road maintenance, law enforcement, economic development, emergency communications and response, and human services for youth, elderly, the unemployed, and veterans.”

