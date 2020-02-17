Oswego County Legislature Recognizes Rox

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presents Cheryl Rox with a certificate of appreciation for her 30 years of service.

Rox is a senior accountant at the Oswego County Department of Social Services.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Tim Stahl, District 20; Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, District 17; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Rox; Stacey Alvord, Commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Michael Yerdon, District 1; and Herbert Yerdon, District 2.

