Oswego County Man Arrested For DWI Following Two-Vehicle Crash

SALINA – On Saturday, December 15, at 10:13 p.m., State Police responded to the intersection of Court Street and Berwick Road North in the town of Salina for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries, in which one vehicle struck a building.

The investigation revealed a 2018 Chevrolet, operated by Paul Brooker was traveling south on Berwick Road North when the driver allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Court Street and struck a 2017 Toyota pickup truck on the passenger’s side.

The impact caused the pickup truck to strike the building at 2626 Court Street.

Following the crash, Brooker was seen fleeing the scene on foot, but was quickly located by Troopers, thanks to several eyewitnesses who identified Brooker as the driver and his location, police said.

Brooker, 49, from Mallory, NY, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; Fail to Stop at a Stop sign, a violation; and Failure to Yield the Right of Way, a violation.

The driver of the pickup truck, John J. Farstler, 49, from Salina, was not injured in the crash.

A 46-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck was transported to Upstate Medical Center for minor injuries.

