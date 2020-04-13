Oswego County Man Arrested For Rape, Other Charges

MEXICO – On April 12, 2020, at 12:56 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute that had already occurred in the Town of Mexico.

Following an investigation into the incident, it was determined that the victim was threatened with a knife, resulting in the arrest of Jonathan Cronk.

Cronk was arrested and charged with Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Cronk was arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court on April 12, where he was scheduled to be released under the supervision of Oswego County Probation with electronic monitoring.

